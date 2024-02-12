Half Year 2024 Challenger Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 12, 2024 / 11:30PM GMT

Mark Chen - Challenger Ltd - General Manager of Investor Relations



Good morning, everybody, and welcome to those in the room and online to Challenger's 2024 half year results briefing. As mentioned before, I'm Mark Chen, Challenger's General Manager of Investor Relations. We're coming to you today from Sixty Martin Place in Sydney.



Before we begin, I'd like to acknowledge the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation, traditional custodians of the land on which we are hosting this event today, and pay my respects to elders past, present, and emerging.



Today's presentation will be followed by a Q&A session. You can ask a question either in the room in person via online portal or via the telephone. And today's presentation will be brought to you by our Chief Executive Officer, Nick Hamilton, and Chief Financial Officer, Alex Bell. I'll now pass it over to Nick to get us underway.



Nick Hamilton - Challenger Ltd - Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer



Thank you, Mark, and good morning to everyone for joining us today. So today, as Mark noted,