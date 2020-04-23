cbdMD Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Apr 23, 2020 / 05:00PM GMT
Martin A. Sumichrast - cbdMD, Inc. - Chairman & Co-CEO
Thank you. Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. I'd like to welcome you to the 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders of cbdMD, Inc. It's now 1:00 p.m. Will the meeting please come to order? I'm Martin Sumichrast, Chairman of the Board of Directors and Co-Chief Executive Officer of cbdMD, and I will serve as Chairman of the Meeting. Brian Pearlman, our SEC Counsel, will serve as Secretary of this meeting.
Due to the emerging public health impact of COVID-19 pandemic and the stay-at-home order issued by the governor of the State of North Carolina where cbdMD's offices are located and to support the health and well-being of our employees, shareholders and partners, this year's Annual Meeting of Shareholders is being held in a virtual meeting format. We
Apr 23, 2020 / 05:00PM GMT
