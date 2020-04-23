cbdMD Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Apr 23, 2020 / 05:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day. Welcome to the 2020 cbdMD Annual Meeting of Shareholders. (Operator Instructions) Please note, this conference is being recorded.



I will now turn the conference over to your host, Mr. Martin Sumichrast. Martin, please go ahead.



Martin A. Sumichrast - cbdMD, Inc. - Chairman & Co-CEO



Thank you. Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. I'd like to welcome you to the 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders of cbdMD, Inc. It's now 1:00 p.m. Will the meeting please come to order? I'm Martin Sumichrast, Chairman of the Board of Directors and Co-Chief Executive Officer of cbdMD, and I will serve as Chairman of the Meeting. Brian Pearlman, our SEC Counsel, will serve as Secretary of this meeting.



Due to the emerging public health impact of COVID-19 pandemic and the stay-at-home order issued by the governor of the State of North Carolina where cbdMD's offices are located and to support the health and well-being of our employees, shareholders and partners, this year's Annual Meeting of Shareholders is being held in a virtual meeting format. We