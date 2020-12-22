Q4 2020 cbdMD Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Dec 22, 2020 / 09:15PM GMT

This afternoon, the company issued a press release that provided an overview of its fourth quarter and fiscal year-end results, which followed the filing of its annual report on its Form 10-K.



At this time, I would like to now turn the call over to your host, Ronan Kennedy, the company's Chief Financial Officer. Ronan, please go ahead.



T. Ronan Kennedy - cbdMD, Inc. - CFO



Thank you, Catherine, and thank you all for joining the cbdMD Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year End September 30, 2020, Earnings Call and Update. On the call today, we also have our Chairman and Co-CEO, Marty Sumichrast; as well as our Chief Marketing Officer, Ken Cohn.



Following the safe harbor statement, Marty and Ken will provide an overview of our business, then I'll provide a summary of the