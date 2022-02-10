Q1 2022 cbdMD Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 10, 2022 / 09:15PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon. Welcome to cbdMD's December 31, 2021, First Quarter Earnings Call and Update. This afternoon, the company issued a press release that provided an overview of its first quarter results, which followed the filing of its quarterly report on Form 10-Q.



Today's conference call is being recorded and will be available online along with our earnings press release covering our financial results and non-GAAP presentation and reconciliation at cbdmd.com in accordance with cbdMD's retention policies.



At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Ronan Kennedy, the company's Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer. Ronan, please go ahead.



T. Ronan Kennedy - cbdMD, Inc. - CFO, COO, Secretary & Treasurer



Thank you, Kathryn, and thank you all for joining the cbdMD's December 31, 2021, First Quarter Earnings Call and Update. On the call today, we also have our Chairman and Co-CEO, Marty Sumichrast; as well as Dr. Sibyl Swift, our Vice President of Scientific & Regulatory Affairs.



