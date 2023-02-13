Q1 2023 cbdMD Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 13, 2023 / 09:15PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon. Welcome to cbdMD Inc.'s December 31, 2022 First Quarter of Fiscal 2023 Earnings Call and Update. This afternoon, the company issued a press release that provided an overview of its first quarter results, which followed the filing of its quarterly report on Form 10-Q. Today's conference call is being recorded and will be available online. Along with our earnings press release covering our financial results and non-GAAP presentation at cbdmd.com in accordance with cbdMD's retention policies. (Operator Instructions) At this time, I would now like to turn the conference over to Brad Whitford, the company's VP of Finance. Please, Brad, go ahead.



Bradley Whitford -



Thank you, Brenda, and thank you all for joining cbdMD December 31, 2022, First Quarter of Fiscal 2023 Earnings Call and Update. On the call today, we also have Kevin MacDermott, our President; and Ronan Kennedy, our Chief Financial and Chief Operating Officer. We'd like to remind everyone that various remarks about future expectations, plans and prospects constitute forward-looking statements for