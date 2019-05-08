Q1 2019 YRC Worldwide Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 08, 2019 / 01:30PM GMT

Brianne L. Simoneau - YRC Worldwide Inc. - VP & Controller



Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to YRC Worldwide's first quarter 2019 earnings conference call. Joining us on the call today are Darren Hawkins, Chief Executive Officer of YRC Worldwide; Stephanie Fisher, Chief Financial Officer of YRC Worldwide; and T.J. O'Connor, President of YRC Freight.



During this call, we may make some forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements and all other statements that might be made on this call, which are not historical facts, are subject to uncertainty and a number of risks, and thus, actual results may differ materially. The format of this call does not allow us to fully