Oct 31, 2019 / 12:30PM GMT
Operator
Good morning and welcome to YRC Worldwide Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note this event is being recorded.
I would now like to turn the conference over to Eric Birge, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.
Eric Birge - YRC Worldwide Inc. - VP of IR
Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to YRC Worldwide's Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call. Joining us today on the call today are Darren Hawkins, Chief Executive Officer; Stephanie Fisher, Chief Financial Officer; and T.J. O'Connor, Chief Operating Officer.
During the call, we will make some forward-looking statements within the meaning of Federal Securities Law. These forward-looking statements and all other statements that might be made on this call, which are not historical facts are subject to uncertainty and a number of risks. Therefore, actual results may differ materially. The format of this call does not allow for us to fully discuss all of these risk factors. For a full discussion of the risk factors that could
Q3 2019 YRC Worldwide Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Oct 31, 2019 / 12:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...