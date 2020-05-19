YRC Worldwide Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 19, 2020 / 03:00PM GMT

Matthew A. Doheny - YRC Worldwide Inc. - Independent Chairman



Good morning. I'm Matt Doheny, Chairman of the Board of Directors of YRC Worldwide, and welcome to our 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders.



At the first instance, first of all, look, the coronavirus is no doubt at the forefront of all of our minds right now. And let me begin by expressing my best wishes to you and to your families. Also allow me on behalf of our full Board and our full management team to express my and our gratitude to all our employees for their dedication and flexibility during this time of tremendous uncertainty and challenges.



YRCW. Well, we're a critical part of the nation's economy. There are almost 30,000 freight professionals coast-to-coast and 350 terminals. And our boys have been getting the job done on a day-to-day basis throughout this pandemic, working on the front lines and continuing to provide vital services to our customers and the country writ large. YRC has once again illustrated that we are a pillar of the American economy. I'm very proud of everything that our team continues to accomplish