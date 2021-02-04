Q4 2020 YRC Worldwide Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 04, 2021 / 10:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and welcome to Yellow Corporation's Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to turn the conference over to Tony CarreÃ±o, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Anthony CarreÃ±o -



Thank you, operator and good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to Yellow Corporation's fourth quarter and full year 2020 earnings conference call. Joining us on the call today are Darren Hawkins, Chief Executive Officer; Dan Olivier, interim Chief Financial Officer; and TJ O'Connor, Chief Operating Officer.



During this call, we may make some forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities law. These forward-looking statements and all other statements that might be made on this call, which are not historical facts, are subject to uncertainty and a number of risks, and therefore, actual results may differ materially. The format of this call does not allow us to fully discuss all of these risk factors. For a full discussion of the risk factors that could cause our results to differ,