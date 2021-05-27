Yellow Corp Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 27, 2021 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and welcome to the Yellow Corporation 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders. I would now like to introduce the first presenter, Matt Doheny, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Yellow Corporation.



Matthew A. Doheny - Yellow Corporation - Independent Chairman



Thank you. Good morning. I'm Matt Doheny, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Yellow Corporation. Welcome to our 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders. As we emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic, please also allow me to express my deep gratitude and thanks to our employees for their dedication and flexibility during this time of unprecedented uncertainty. Yellow is a critical part of the nation's economy with approximately 30,000 freight professionals, truckers that operate coast-to-coast with more than 300 terminals. Our employees were able to get the job done on a day-to-day basis throughout the crisis, working on the front lines and continuing to provide vital services to our customers and the country as a whole.



Yellow has once again demonstrated that it is a pillar of the American