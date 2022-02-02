Q4 2021 Yellow Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 02, 2022 / 10:00PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, and welcome to the Yellow Corporation's Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions). Please note this event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Tony CarreÃ±o, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Anthony CarreÃ±o - Yellow Corporation - VP, IR



Thank you, operator, and good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to Yellow Corporation's Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call. Joining us on the call today are Darren Hawkins, Chief Executive Officer; Dan Olivier, Chief Financial Officer; and Darrel Harris, President and Chief Operating Officer.



During this call, we may make some forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements and all other statements that might be made on this call, which are not historical facts, are subject to uncertainty and a number of risks. And therefore, actual results may differ materially.



The format of this call does not allow us to fully discuss all of these risk factors.