Q4 2023 Ribbon Communications Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 14, 2024 / 09:30PM GMT

Operator



Greetings and welcome to the Ribbon Communications Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 financial results conference call. At this time, all participants are in a listen only mode. A brief question and answer session will follow the formal presentation. If anyone should require operator assistance during the conference, please press star zero on your telephone keypad. And as a reminder, this conference is being recorded.



It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Joni Roberts, Chief Marketing Officer. Thank you. You may begin.



Joni Roberts - Ribbon Communications Inc - SVP, Chief Marketing Officer



Good afternoon, and welcome to Ribbon's Fourth Quarter 2023 financial results conference call, and Johnny Roberts, Chief Marketing Officer at Ribbon Communications. Also on the call today are Bruce McClelland, Ribbon's Chief Executive Officer, and Mick Lopez, Ribbon's Chief Financial Officer. Today's call is being webcast live and will be archived on the Investor Relations section of our website at our VBN.com for both our press release and supplemental slides