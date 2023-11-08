Nov 08, 2023 / 04:00PM GMT

Gerald Panneton - Gold Terra Resource Corp. - Chairman & CEO



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the presentation of Gold Terra Resources. Of course, it's a pleasure always to talk about gold. And make sure you don't predict it because you never know what's going to happen.



But at the end of the day, we've been very lucky to be involved in the gold business for so many years. And today, we'd like to share with you our story on Gold Terra and our story in Yellowknife, Northwest Territory.



Forward-looking statement, of course, and of course, the fact that we have to disclose everything. You can find our presentation on the website. We have cautionary statement. And today, we're going to be talking about our story of Gold Terra.



I joined the company approximately four years ago. The company was founded in 2008 by Joe Campbell. In 2013, they got involved into Yellowknife. And after a number of years of exploration, they decided to ask some different support or expertise to bring the project forward, to have maybe a better strategy and a better focus. That's when I came.

