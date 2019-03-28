Yit Oyj Silent Call Transcript

Mar 28, 2019 / NTS GMT

Hanna Jaakkola - YIT Oyj - VP of IR



Hey, good morning or good day, everybody. Welcome to YIT's first silent call. My name is Hanna Jaakkola, and I have our CFO, Ilkka Salonen; and IR Manager, Mira Rinne-Helenius here with me. Ilkka will first give a short introduction, a little bit the highlights of the Q1, and other things that investors and you guys have been asking lately, and thereafter, you have a possibility to post questions.



So I will actually hand over directly to Ilkka.



Ilkka Seppo Salonen - YIT Oyj - CFO & Deputy to President and CEO



Thank you, Hanna. Good morning, everyone. Yes, I give a short update of where YIT is in Q1 and what we have done. But before that, I would like to start from the integration. Even usually interest towards integration is cooling down after the synergies start to be delivered. If we look at that, last year, it was hard work in the organization to really put the 2 big construction companies together, and it is still hard work in the organization. And in our case, it has been -- especially been in the function side.