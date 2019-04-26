Q1 2019 Yit Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 26, 2019 / 10:00AM GMT

Good afternoon, dear all. Welcome to YIT's Q1 2019 results info, webcast and conference call.



The agenda is traditional. We have presentation by our CEO and President, Kari Kauniskangas; and CFO, Ilkka Salonen. And the questions are after that first from the audience here in KÃ¤pylÃ¤ and then from the conference call line.



All the material can be found online on our webpages, and we still have some pro forma figures here. So comparison period is pro forma since YIT and LemminkÃ¤inen merged last year, 1st of February.



But without further ado, Kari, the stage is yours.



Kari Kauniskangas - YIT Oyj - Chairman of Management Board, CEO, President & Head of the Housing Segment



Good afternoon, also, on my behalf. I can continue reporting broadly improving results compared to previous year.



YIT's adjusted operating profit in Q1 was better than estimated, mainly due to 3 reasons: In Paving, great result improvement was due to lower-than-expected winter planning costs. Secondly in Russia, we were able to hand over 2 projects ahead