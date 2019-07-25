Q2 2019 Yit Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 25, 2019 / 07:00AM GMT

Welcome to YIT's Headquarters in Käpylä. We are about to present our Q2 Results today. And the agenda is pretty traditional, our President and CEO, Kari Kauniskangas; and CFO Ilkka Salonen will present the results. My name is Hanna Jaakkola, and I'm Head of IR.



All the material, we are presenting here is available on our web pages. And we will take first the questions from the audience here, after the presentations and then from the conference call line. There has been a lot of events and changes lately and Kari will go through the segments chart later on in the presentation and explain in a bit more detail what has happened, and how does that affect our reporting. But if we think about the big picture, Paving and Mineral Aggregates numbers are out from the figures we are presenting. Now they are in discontinued businesses.



