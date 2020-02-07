Q4 2019 Yit Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 07, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT

Tommi JÃ¤rvenpÃ¤Ã¤,YIT Oyj-VP of IR



Good morning, and welcome to YIT's Full Year 2019 Earnings Webcast. My name is Tommi Jarvenpaa, I'm the head of YIT's Investor Relations. Today, we will be discussing our highlights from last year and Q4. We made very good development in 2019. And actually, our Q4 result was at all-time highest level.



Next, our CEO, Kari Kauniskangas; and CFO, Ilkka Salonen, will provide more details on the results and performance in 2019. We will have a Q&A after the presentation. We will first take questions from the audience here in Helsinki, and after that, from the conference call lines.



Once again, warmly welcome. Kari, the floor is yours.



Kari Kauniskangas - YIT Oyj - Chairman of Management Board, CEO, President & Head of the Housing Segment



Good morning also on my behalf. It's a pleasure to be here. Our result and performance improved again in 2019, and our operating profit increased 26%, ending to a level of EUR 166 million. Despite of heavy