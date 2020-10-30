Q3 2020 Yit Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 30, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT

Tommi JÃ¤rvenpÃ¤Ã¤,YIT Oyj-VP of IR



Good morning, and welcome to YIT's third quarter earnings webcast. My name is Tommi Jarvenpaa, I'm the Head of YIT's Investor Relations. Our third quarter was highlighted by strong sales in the Housing segments. However, our profitability was negatively impacted by bookings in the Business premises. Next, our Chairman of the Board Harri-Pekka Kaukonen; Interim CEO, Antti Inkila; and CFO, Ilkka Salonen, will go through Q3 results and other main topics. After the presentation, we will be taking questions from the conference call lines. At this point, I would like to hand over to our Chairman, Harri-Pekka Kaukonen, please go ahead.



Harri-Pekka Kaukonen -



Yes. Thank you, Tommi, for the opening words. Yes. My name is Harri-Pekka Kaukonen. I'm Chairman of the YIT Board. And I'd like to, on my behalf also, welcome everybody on the line over the phone or in the net. I'd like to start with a key message that the YIT strategy and strategic targets remain the same. So