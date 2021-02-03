Q4 2020 Yit Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 03, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT

Tommi JÃ¤rvenpÃ¤Ã¤,YIT Oyj-VP of IR



Good morning, and welcome to YIT's 2020 Earnings Webcast. My name is Tommi JÃ¤rvenpÃ¤Ã¤, I'm the Head of YIT's Investor Relations. With me here today are also our Interim CEO, Antti InkilÃ¤; and CFO, Ilkka Salonen. We will first go through the presentation followed by Q&A.



At this point, I would like to hand over to our Interim CEO. Antti, please go ahead.



Antti InkilÃ¤,YIT Oyj-Interim President - CEO & Member of Management Board



Thank you, Tommi, and good morning to everyone. I will start with the safety, as it is in the core of our operations. In 2020, our safety performance improved. The group's rolling 12-month combined lost time injury frequency amounted to 9.8. And in 2019, the same figure was in the level of 10.7. It's good to note that this figure reflects our new reporting method as since the beginning of 2020, we renewed our safety report in practices, encompassing both own personnel and subcontractors. The