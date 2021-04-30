Q1 2021 Yit Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 30, 2021 / 07:00AM GMT

Tommi Jarvenpaa - YIT Oyj - VP of IR



Good morning, and welcome to YIT's First Quarter 2021 Earnings Webcast. My name is Tommi Jarvenpaa, I'm the Head of YIT's Investor Relations.



Our first quarter profitability improved from last year. This was driven by solid performance in the Housing segments and stabilizing result in the Business Premises. In the beginning of the second quarter, Markku Moilanen started as the new CEO of YIT. Next, we will hear Markku's first thoughts about YIT, and then Markku and our CFO, Ilkka Salonen, will go through the Q1 results in details.



After the presentation, we will be taking questions from the conference call lines. At this point, I would like to hand over to Markku. Please go ahead.



Markku Moilanen - YIT Oyj - President, CEO & Member of Management Board



Thank you, Tommi. Good morning on my behalf as well. Before starting by sharing my first impressions as the CEO of YIT, I would like to give a big thanks to Antti Inkila. He did an excellent job as an Interim CEO. And of course, to the whole management