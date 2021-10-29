Q3 2021 Yit Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 29, 2021 / 07:00AM GMT

Tommi Jarvenpaa - YIT Oyj - VP of IR



Good morning, and welcome to YIT's Third Quarter Earnings Webcast. My name is Tommi Jarvenpaa. I'm the Head of YIT's Investor Relations. We will be discussing today how our good profitability progress continued in the third quarter. The results will be presented by our CEO, Markku Moilanen; and CFO, Ilkka Salonen. After the presentation, we will be taking questions from the conference call lines. At this point, I would like to hand over to Markku. Please go ahead.



Markku Moilanen - YIT Oyj - President, CEO & Member of Management Board



Thank you, Tommi, and good morning, and welcome on my behalf as well. We'll start, as always, from health and safety, which is as we have said, #1 in our priorities. Unfortunately, I have to start today by telling that during the third quarter, we have had 2 fatal accidents, 1 in Latvia and 1 in Lithuania. We have, of course, analyzed the cases thoroughly. Have done an action plan and are implementing the actions, reviewing and adjusting our processes and practices to prevent these kind of