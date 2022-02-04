Q4 2021 YIT Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 04, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Tommi Jarvenpaa - YIT Oyj - VP of IR



Good morning, and welcome to YIT's 2021 Results Webcast. My name is Tommi Jarvenpaa. I'm the Head of YIT's Investor Relations.



2021 was a year of change for YIT. Today, we will be discussing how our profitability improved and how our businesses have developed. The results will be presented by our CEO, Markku Moilanen; and CFO, Tuomas Makipeska. After the presentation, we will be taking questions from the conference call lines.



At this point, I would like to hand over to Markku. Please go ahead.



Markku Moilanen - YIT Oyj - President, CEO & Member of Management Board



Thank you, Tommi. I started as the President and CEO of YIT the 1st of April on year 2021. And certainly, last year was a year of change for the company. And I and the whole company, we had a clear mission, and I'm very satisfied with the outcome. We took decisive actions to become more resilient in our operational performance. And as a result, we improved our profitability and strengthened our balance sheet. In addition, we launched our new