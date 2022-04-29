Q1 2022 YIT Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 29, 2022 / 07:00AM GMT

Tommi Jarvenpaa - YIT Oyj - VP of IR



Good morning, and welcome to YIT's Q1 2022 Results Webcast. My name is Tommi Jarvenpaa. I'm the Head of YIT's Investor Relations.



We had a good start for the year. Q1 was solid, driven especially by strong performance in Housing.



Today, we will be discussing how our profitability developed and how our business are performing. The results will be presented by our CEO, Markku Moilanen; and CFO, Tuomas Makipeska.



And at this point, I would like to hand over to Markku. Please go ahead.



Markku Moilanen - YIT Oyj - President, CEO & Member of Management Board



Thank you, Tommi, and good morning and welcome to the webcast on my behalf as well. So let's have a look at our Q1. And overall, we had a solid quarter. I have to say that I'm very satisfied on our performance and our progress, according to our strategy as well.



We have our newly focused strategy. We were able to utilize our capabilities in all business