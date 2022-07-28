Q2 2022 YIT Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 28, 2022 / 07:00AM GMT

Tommi Jarvenpaa - YIT Oyj - VP of IR



Good morning, and welcome to YIT's second quarter earnings webcast. My name is Tommi Jarvenpaa. I'm the Head of YIT's Investor Relations.



Our strategy execution continued in the second quarter, profitability improved despite prevailing market instability, and the sale of the businesses in Russia were completed successfully.



Next our CEO, Markku Moilanen; and CFO, Tuomas Makipeska, will go through the Q2 results and highlights. After the presentation we will be taking questions from the conference call line.



At this point, I'd like to hand over to our CEO, Markku. Please go ahead.



Markku Moilanen - YIT Oyj - President, CEO & Member of Management Board



Thank you, Tommi, and good morning on my behalf as well. As Tommi commented, we continue to implement our strategy during Q2. The first part of our strategy is to focus on our core competencies and focus on businesses which we see attractive and profitable growth in the future. And as a result, we completed the sale of our businesses in Russia. So