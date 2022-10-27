Q3 2022 YIT Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 27, 2022 / 07:00AM GMT

Samu HeikkilÃ¤;Investor Relations Manager -



My name is Samu Heikkilä, and I'm YIT's Investor Relations Manager. Our third quarter results and highlights will be presented by our CEO, Markku Moilanen; and CFO, Tuomas Makipeska.



At this point, I would like to hand over to our CEO, Markku.



Markku Moilanen - YIT Oyj - President, CEO & Member of Management Board



Thank you, Samu, and good morning, and welcome on my behalf as well. I'm this morning particularly pleased to tell about our third quarter results. We had improved performance, clearly improved performance compared to the same period last year. Our profitability improved and our adjusted operating profit almost doubled and the profit margin increased significantly as well despite the challenging business environment that we are in the construction sector.



This is a result of a restless strategy execution. A key part of our