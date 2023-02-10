Q4 2022 YIT Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 10, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Good morning, and welcome to YIT's Full Year 2022 Results Webcast. My name is Samu Heikkila, and I'm YIT's Investor Relations Manager. The results and highlights of YIT's 2022 will be presented by our CEO, Heikki Vuorenmaa; and our CFO, Tuomas Makipeska. After the presentation, we will be taking questions from the conference call line.



Thank you, Samu. During the 2022, our execution of strategy progressed on a multiple fronts. We sold our businesses in Russia, improved our profitability and productivity as well as emphasize sustainability in all our operations by introducing, for example, new construction material innovations to our production and setting ambitious goal for us to become a carbon-neutral construction company.



If we take a look for the year 2022 to the numbers. Our revenue declined by 9 percentage points year-on-year,