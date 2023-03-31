Mar 31, 2023 / NTS GMT
Samu Heikkila - YIT Oyj - IR Manager
Good afternoon, and welcome to YIT's first silent call of 2023, ahead of our silent period starting tomorrow. My name is Samu Heikkila, and I'm YIT's Investor Relations Manager. With me here today is, as usual, our CFO, Tuomas Makipeska. We will first hear a short intro from Tuomas, and then we will have time for questions. As a reminder, this call will be recorded, and the recording will be published on our website after this call.
At this point, I will hand over to Tuomas.
Tuomas Makipeska - YIT Oyj - CFO & Member of Management Board
Thank you, Samu, and hello, everybody. Welcome to this call once again.
First of all, if I have some challenges with my voice, so that's due to the recent flu that I caught. So apologies already beforehand if I have some challenges, but let's try to make this work.
First of all, we'll cover 4 key topics today in this intro, starting with the Housing market update. And I'll give you a short update how the market looks like. Then we'll look at the market from the
YIT Oyj To Host Silent Call for Analyst Transcript
Mar 31, 2023 / NTS GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...