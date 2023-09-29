YIT Oyj Q3 2023 Silent Call Transcript

Sep 29, 2023 / NTS GMT

Essi Nikitin - YIT Oyj - VP of IR



Hello, everyone, and welcome to YIT's Q3 2023 Silent Call ahead of our Silent Period starting next week. My name is Essi Nikitin, and I have been in charge of YIT's Investor Relations now from the beginning of August. Together with me here is our CFO, Tuomas Makipeska. We will first hear a short intro from Tuomas, and then we will have time for questions. As a reminder, this call will be recorded and the recording will be published on our website after the call.



At this point, I will hand over to Tuomas.



Tuomas Makipeska - YIT Oyj - CFO & Member of Management Board



Very good. Thank you, Essi, and once again, welcome to the team. Before going into the other topic. So there just been released, a stock exchange release regarding changes in the management, and there is no dramatic there. Aleksi Laine, who has been running the infrastructure segment as an interim role. He is now appointed as a Head of Infra segment, and he has been, as part of our group management team now half a year and actually contributed very well to