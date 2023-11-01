Q3 2023 YIT Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 01, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Essi Nikitin - YIT Oyj - VP of IR



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to YIT's Third Quarter 2023 Results Webcast. My name is Essi Nikitin, and I am the Head of Investor Relations at YIT. Together with me here are our CEO, Heikki Vuorenmaa; and CFO, Tuomas MÃ¤kipeska. At this point, I will hand over to Heikki.



Heikki Vuorenmaa - YIT Oyj - Chairman of the Group Management Team, CEO & President



Thank you, Essi. And I'm very pleased to have you also on board with YIT. But welcome also to this webcast from my behalf. Third quarter for us was a clear step forward. Positive development continued in Housing Central Eastern European countries in which we had overall strong sales during the quarter.



Housing market continued in Finland, similar as on the first half. However, we have -- we were capable to increase sales with our own actions compared to previous quarter. We continue to improve profitability of our contracting segments, which represents more than 50% of our revenue at the moment. Both segments also maintained strong order books, while keeping