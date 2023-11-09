Q3 2023 Yellow Pages Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 09, 2023 / 01:30PM GMT

All participants, please standby, your conference is about to begin. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to Yellow Pages's third quarter 2023 earnings release call. Today's conference call contains forward-looking information about Yellow Pages's outlook, objectives and strategy. These statements are based on assumptions and are subject to important risks and uncertainties.



Yellow Pages's actual results could differ materially from expectations discussed. The details of Yellow Pages's caution regarding forward-looking information, including key assumptions and risks can be found in Yellow Pages's management discussion and analysis for the third quarter of 2023. This call is being recorded and webcast and all of the disclosure documents are available on the company's website and on SEDAR.



David Eckert - Yellow Pages Limited - President, CEO



Thank you, and good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us today. From