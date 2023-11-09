Nov 09, 2023 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Zurich Insurance Group Q3 Results 2023 Conference Call. I am Shari, the Chorus Call operator. (Operator Instructions) And the conference is being recorded. The presentation will be followed by a Q&A session. (Operator Instructions) The conference must not be recorded for publication or broadcast.



At this time, it's my pleasure to hand over to Mr. Jon Hocking, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Jonathan Michael Hocking - Zurich Insurance Group AG - Head of IR & Rating Agency Management



Thank you, and good afternoon, everybody, and welcome to Zurich Insurance Group's 9-month 2023 results Q&A call. On the call today is our group CFO, George Quinn. Before I hand over to George for some introductory remarks, just a reminder, when we get to the Q&A session, if you could keep to 2 questions each, that would be much appreciated. Thank you.



George Quinn - Zurich Insurance Group AG - Group CFO



Thanks, Jon, and good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for joining