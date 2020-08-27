Full Year 2020 Zip Co Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 27, 2020 / 01:00AM GMT
Operator
Thank you for standing by and welcome to the Zip Co Limited Annual Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Larry Diamond, Chief Executive Officer. Please go ahead.
Larry Diamond - Zip Co Limited - CEO, MD & Executive Director
Thank you very much, and welcome to the Zip Co Limited Financial Year 2020 Results Presentation. 2020 has been another monumental year for Zip as we delivered a set of -- a record set of financial results whilst also navigating the unprecedented impact of COVID and also transforming the business with a number of game-changing products and business acquisitions. A big shout out to our staff who we call Zipsters, to our merchants and customers who have all been incredibly supportive and enabled these great results.
With me today, I have Peter Gray, Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer; Martin Brooke, Chief Financial Officer; and Tommy Mermelshtayn, Chief Strategy Officer. And before we start, we just would like to say we hope everyone out there is keeping safe during
