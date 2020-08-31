Zip Co Ltd Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Aug 31, 2020 / 12:00AM GMT

Philip David Crutchfield - Zip Co Limited - Independent Non-Executive Chairman



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the Extraordinary General Meeting of Zip Co Limited. My name is Philip Crutchfield, and I'm the Chairman. I'll be chairing the meeting today. It's now 10:00, and there being a quorum present, I declare the meeting open for business. I confirm that the meeting has been properly constituted.



Given current restrictions and social distancing practices in place, we are unfortunately unable to meet with you in person today. But I would like to thank those shareholders that are joining us via the virtual meeting platform. Thank you for the interest you're taking in the affairs of the company. The virtual meeting platform allows shareholders, proxies and guests to attend the meeting virtually. All attendees can hear a live broadcast of the meeting. In addition, shareholders and proxies of shareholders have the ability to ask questions and submit votes virtually.



In opening the meeting, I'd like to introduce my fellow Board members and management team of Zip Co Limited who