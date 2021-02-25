Half Year 2021 Zip Co Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 25, 2021 / NTS GMT

Larry Diamond - Zip Co Limited - Co-Founder, CEO, MD & Executive Director



Thank you. Thank you, and on behalf of the Zip Board, I'd like to welcome everyone to Zip Co's First Half Fiscal 2021 Results Investor Presentation. In the room with me today is Peter Gray, Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer. I also have with me Martin Brooke, our Chief Financial Officer. I have Tommy Mermelshtayn, our Chief Strategy Officer. And we're pleased to also be hosting the COs from the U.S., QuadPay founders Adam Ezra and Brad Lindenberg.



Before we kick off, I'd also like to thank the hard efforts of the entire Zip team, our Zipsters. We'd also like to thank retailers and, of course, our customers and loyal shareholders for what has been a bumper half. And also before we continue, I'd like to formally welcome Diane Smith-Gander as