Full Year 2021 Zip Co Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Peter John Gray - Zip Co Limited - COO & Executive Director



Good morning, everybody, and welcome to the full year FY '21 results call for Zip Co. Before we kick off, I'd like to first acknowledge the traditional owners of the land on which we meet today, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation, and recognize their continuing connection to land, waters and culture. I'd like to pay my respects to their elders past, present and emerging. We're very lucky to be here today sharing our results with you, so it's super important that we recognize the history of where we are.



Just before I throw to Larry, sincere apologies for yesterday's situation, not ideal, and we thank you all for your patience and support. To work through the presentation, I'll throw to Larry. (Operator Instructions). Over to you, Larry.



Larry Diamond - Zip Co Limited - Co-Founder, CEO, MD & Executive Director



Thank you, Pete, and it's great to be speaking to everyone today as we announce our full year FY '21 results. It has been a tremendous year for the group. And I would like to