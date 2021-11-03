Zip Co Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Nov 03, 2021 / 11:00PM GMT

Diane L. Smith-Gander - Zip Co Limited - Chairman of the Board



Welcome to the Annual General Meeting for Zip Co Limited. My name is Diane Smith-Gander, and I'm the Chair of the company and of today's meeting.



It is now 10:00 a.m., and as there is a quorum present, I declare the meeting open and confirm that the AGM has been properly constituted. Because of the ongoing travel restrictions, I'm joining you today from Perth.



I'd like to begin by acknowledging the traditional custodians of this land, the Whadjuk Noongar people. I acknowledge and respect their continuing culture and the contribution they make to the life of this city and region. I pay my respects to their elders, past, present and emerging. Many of you are joining this meeting virtually from other parts of the country, and I also pay my respects to the traditional owners of the lands on which you are participating from. Unfortunately, given current restrictions and social distancing measures in place, we are unable to meet with you in person today. But I would like to thank shareholders, proxies and guests