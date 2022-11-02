Zip Co Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Nov 02, 2022 / 11:00PM GMT

Diane L. Smith-Gander - Zip Co Limited - Chairman of the Board



Good morning. Welcome to the Annual General Meeting for Zip Co Limited. My name is Diane Smith-Gander, and I'm the Chair of the company and of today's meeting. It is now 10 a.m., and as there is a quorum present, I declare the meeting open and confirm that the AGM has been properly constituted.



I'm joining you today from Sydney on the lands of the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. I acknowledge and respect their continuing culture and the contribution they make to the life of the city and region. I pay my respects to their elders, past, present and emerging. Many of you are joining this meeting virtually from other parts of the country, and I also pay my respects to the traditional owners of the lands on which you are participating.



Thank you, shareholders, proxy holders and guests for joining us via the virtual meeting platform. All attendees can watch a live webcast of the meeting. In addition, shareholders and proxy holders can ask questions and submit votes.



In opening the meeting, I would like