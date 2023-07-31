Zip Co Ltd Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Jul 31, 2023 / 12:00AM GMT
Diane L. Smith-Gander - Zip Co Limited - Independent Chairman of the Board
Good morning. Welcome to the Extraordinary General Meeting [for] Zip Co Limited.
My name is Diane Smith-Gander, and I am the Chairman of the company and of today's meeting.
The time is now 10:00 a.m. As there is a quorum present, I declare the meeting open and confirm that the EGM has been properly constituted. I'm joining you today from Sydney and would like to begin by acknowledging the traditional custodians of the land, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. I acknowledge and respect their continuing culture and the contribution that they make to the life of this city and region; and pay my respects to their elders past, present and emerging. Many of you are joining this meeting virtually from other parts of the country or overseas. And I also pay my respects to the traditional owners of the lands from which you are participating. I would like to thank shareholders, proxies and our guests for joining us via the virtual meeting platform.
All attendees can watch a live webcast of the
