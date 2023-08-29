Full Year 2023 Zip Co Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 29, 2023 / 01:00AM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Zip Co Limited FY '23 Results Briefing. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to turn the conference over to Vivienne Lee, Director of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Vivienne Lee - Zip Co Limited - Director of IR



Good morning, and thank you for joining Zip's Full Year '23 Earnings Call. To open the call, I'd like to begin by acknowledging the traditional owners of the land on which we meet today, the Gadigal of the Eora Nation and pay my respects to elders past and present. This conference call is also being webcast, and both the results presentation and call details are available on the ASX.



I'm joined today by Zip's Group CEO, Cynthia Scott; Co-Founder and U.S. CEO, Larry Diamond, Co-Founder and ANZ CEO, Peter Gray; and our CFO, Martin Brooke. We will start this call with some prepared remarks and then open up to questions.



With that, I'll now hand over our call to CEO, Cynthia Scott.



Cynthia Scott - Zip Co Limited - Group CEO, MD & Director<