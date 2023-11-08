Zip Co Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Nov 08, 2023 / 11:00PM GMT

Diane L. Smith-Gander - Zip Co Limited - Independent Chairman of the Board



Good morning. Welcome to the Annual General Meeting for Zip Co Limited. My name is Diane Smith-Gande, and I'm the Chair of the company and of today's meeting. It is now 10 a.m., and as there is a quorum present, I declare the meeting open and confirm that the AGM has been properly constituted. I'm joining you today from Sydney. I'd like to begin by acknowledging the traditional custodians of the land, the Gadigal of the Eora Nation. I acknowledge and respect their continuing culture and the contribution they make to the life of this city and region. I pay my respects to their elders past, present and emerging.



As you are joining this meeting virtually and many from other parts of the country, I also pay my respects to the traditional owners of the lands on which you are participating from. I thank shareholders, proxies and our guests for joining us via the virtual meeting platform.



All attendees can watch a live webcast of the meeting. In addition, shareholders and proxies can ask questions and