Mar 11, 2021 / 03:00PM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to Zealand Pharma Results for Q4 2020. (Operator Instructions) I must advise you this conference is being recorded today.
And I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker, Matthew Dallas. Please go ahead.
Matthew Donald Dallas - Zealand Pharma A/S-Senior VP&CFO
Thank you, operator. Welcome, and thank you for joining us today to discuss Zealand's full year results for 2020. I'm Matt Dallas, Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer of Zealand.
With me today are Zealand's President and Chief Executive Officer, Emmanuel Dulac; and Chief Medical Officer, Adam Steensberg.
After the prepared remarks, we will open the call to take your questions. You can find the related company announcement and additional supporting information on our website, zealandpharma.com. I'd like to point out that we will be making forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. These statements are valid
Full Year 2020 Zealand Pharma A/S Earnings Call Transcript
