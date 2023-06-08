Zealand Pharma A/S at Jefferies Healthcare Conference Transcript

Jun 08, 2023 / 12:30PM GMT

Henriette Wennicke - Zealand Pharma A/S-CFO



Thank you very much, Lucy, and hello to everybody. And we are really pleased to be here today and present to you the Zealand story. I will ask you to at this point just give a quick introduction to the story for the ones that are new to the case. And otherwise, we are happy to answer any questions. I have also Anna Krassowska from Investor Relations with me today.



So just quickly a bit of background. We are a Danish biotech just located outside of Copenhagen. We actually have 25 years in the making. So we are celebrating our 25 years anniversary this year. We are about 220 people. Majority of these, outside -- just located outside of Copenhagen and 10 folks here in the US. We are listed in Nasdaq in Copenhagen, have a market cap here end of May of just above DKK15 billion, USD2.2 billion, and we currently have a cash position of approximately DKK2.5 billion or $350 million (sic - see slide 5 "$360 million"). So we have cash run rate until 2026. We are right now guiding for approximately DKK800 million, DKK900 million in