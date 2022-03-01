Q4 2021 Zalando SE Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 01, 2022 / 08:45AM GMT

Patrick Kofler - Zalando SE - Head of IR



Good morning, and a warm welcome to Zalando's full year publication of our results 2021. My name is Patrick Kofler, and I'm heading the IR office here at Zalando. I will be your host today.



Thank you for joining us remotely. It's great to have you here, even if only virtually. I am often asked why we have a co-CEO structure. Here is one of the reasons. As Robert, our co-CEO is quarantined after being exposed. The other co-CEO, David, can step in easily. Therefore, we'll kick off our full year publication with our co-CEOs, David Schneider; and COO, David Schroder. They will give you an update of our growth ambitions and our plan for the next year. After that, we have a dedicated performance deep dive on our recent results presented by our COO, David Schroder.



For the Q&A session, we'll be back here live together with both Davids on stage and Robert virtually as well. A couple of housekeeping rules before we actually kick this off. To ensure the health and safety of our team, the presentation has been prerecorded.



All the participants