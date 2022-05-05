Q1 2022 Zalando SE Earnings Call Transcript

May 05, 2022 / 07:30AM GMT

Operator



Good day and welcome to the Zalando SE First Quarter 2022 Results Analyst Call. Today's conference is being recorded. At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Patrick Kofler. Please go ahead, sir.



Patrick Kofler - Zalando SE - Head of IR



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to our Q1 2022 earnings call. I'm joined by our Co-CEO and founder, Robert Gentz; our new CFO, Sandra Dembeck; and David SchrÃ¶der, who served as CFO until March and has just transitioned into his new role as COO.



Robert will kick us off with a holistic update on the current performance and an update on the progress we have made against our strategic objectives. Sandra will then walk you through the financial developments of the quarter, and Robert will discuss our outlook. Robert, Sandra and David are available for questions afterwards.



As usual, the call is being recorded and webcast live on our Investor Relations website, and a replay of the call will be available later today.



Robert, I will now hand it over to you. Please go