Q4 2022 Zalando SE Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 07, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Robert Gentz - Zalando SE - Co-Founder, Co-CEO, GM & Member of the Management Board



Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us.



David Schneider - Zalando SE - Co-Founder, Co-CEO, GM & Member of the Management Board



Good morning from me as well.



Robert Gentz - Zalando SE - Co-Founder, Co-CEO, GM & Member of the Management Board



David, and I will give you an update on last year, our strategy and our guidance for this year. And let me start off by saying how proud I am of our team and what we have achieved in 2022.



This last year was an incredibly difficult year for all of us and the headwinds for online fashion in Europe were particularly strong. Now our team did very well. We acted decisively and had great success in tackling these headwinds. And financially, we have delivered on our updated guidance. So -- but most importantly, now looking into '23 and the challenges that this year might bring, we feel, as a team and as a business, very strong. Our company has matured through this