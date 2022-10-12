Oct 12, 2022 / 12:30PM GMT
Unidentified Participant
Thank you for showing up for the Dawson James conference. Might present -- our first presenter, which is probably one of the bigger market cap companies that we have here presenting today.
Zomedica, Larry Heaton. He's been the CEO for the last year. So he took over a great, great situation, had money, he's got acquisitions to look at, very exciting. And I will let Larry tell the story and I'll get off the stage. Thanks, Larry.
Larry Heaton - Zomedica Corp. - CEO
Although you were doing pretty good there too. Are we good? Good morning. Thanks for the opportunity to present to you today. And for our shareholders watching by webcast, we thank you for your support of Zomedica.
At Zomedica, we love pets. Cats and dogs and horses. Pets and the vets that care for them. So what I would say today, and not that one. It's a forward-looking -- our forward-looking statements, I encourage you to review our Safe Harbor statement.
At Zomedica, we are committed to bringing innovative technology to veterinarians that improve the
Zomedica Corp at Dawson James Small Cap Growth Conference Transcript
Oct 12, 2022 / 12:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...