May 02, 2023 / 06:30PM GMT

Unidentified Analyst



Okay. I'm a senior biotech analyst here at HC Wainwright. And today we're going to have Zomedica present their corporate update. And to present Zomedica, we have Larry Heaton, CEO of Zomedica. Take it away.



Larry Heaton - Zomedica Corp. - CEO



Thank you. Good afternoon. I'm Larry Heaton, I'm the Chief Executive Officer of Zomedica. I am joined here today by Peter Donato, our Chief Financial Officer as well. I thank you for the opportunity to present to you today. And to those of our shareholders who are watching via webcast, we continue to thank you for your support of Zomedica.



We're traded on the New York American exchange under the symbol ZOM. I encourage you to review our Safe Harbor statement at your convenience. At Zomedica, we are competing in the very large, and growing, and recession resistant animal health market, that is been made especially attractive due to the humanization of pets. We offer completely differentiated unique products and technology into the veterinary space. We do this with a very robust and experienced management