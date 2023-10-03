Zomedica Corp at LD Micro Main Event XVI Conference Transcript

Oct 03, 2023 / 08:00PM GMT

Unidentified Participant 1



Introduce to you Mr. Peter Donato.



Peter Donato - Zomedica Corp. - CFO



Thank you. A small audience today, hopefully a good story though. So I'm Peter Donato, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Administrative Officer for Zomedica based in Ann Arbor, Michigan, in the animal health space. So pretty exciting space that most of us on the management team were new to when we joined. Most of us came from the human health side. I'm standing in for my boss Larry Heaton today who couldn't make it. He's our Chief Executive Officer. Larry's been with the company about two years now. I joined, as I said, having worked in human health care most of my executive career seven months ago.



Forward looking statements, all the fine print. You guys see these in all the decks that are all the disclaimers.



So, you know, why us? Why the investment highlights? As I said, I went through the same analysis myself at the beginning of the year when I decided to join the company. It's a huge industry. The humanization of pets. Most of us are dog, cat, horse