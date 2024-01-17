Zomedica Corp to Host Conference Call Transcript

Jan 17, 2024 / 09:30PM GMT

Operator



Greetings, and welcome to the Zomedica business update conference call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.



It is now my pleasure to introduce Elif McDonald, Senior Director of Investor Relations. Thank you. You may begin.



Elif McDonald Zomedica Corp-Senior Director - IR



Thank you, Douglas, and good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to Zomedica's January 2024 business update call. On today's call, you will hear from Zomedica's CEO, Larry Heaton, and CFO, Peter Donato.



Before we begin, we would like to remind everyone on this call that we will be making various remarks about future expectations, plans, and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on assumptions, and there are risks that results may differ materially from those statements. As such, Zomedica cannot guarantee that any forward-looking statements will materialize, and you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on them.



We refer current and potential