Half Year 2022 Zoono Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 24, 2022 / 12:00AM GMT

Paul Hyslop - Zoono Group Limited - Managing Director



Good morning, everybody, and welcome to the half-year report for Zoono. And we're going to try and get through the presentation reasonably quickly because it's been launched on the ASX as well. So you can all see it on the ASX Announcements page.



And so initially, I'm going to hand over to Paul Ravlich, our CFO, and we're going to go through the financial aspects of the report first. Then we'll give you a bit of an update on everything else. And then at the end, we'll have questions.



So Paul, I'll hand over to you now.



Paul Ravlich - Zoono Group Limited - CFO



Thank you, Paul. And next slide, please. Thank you. So a poor result for H1 FY22 which the management team is urgently addressing. Looking at the numbers for the first half, group revenue at $6.1 million, down from $14.4 million prior period.



Gross profit of $3.7 million, down from $8.5 million. However, the gross profit percentage has moved up from 59.1% previous year to 60.7% this year, a 1.6 percentage point gain. EBITDA